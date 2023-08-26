EDEN — For a brief moment, it looked like the annual county rivalry game between Rockingham and Morehead was headed for overtime. But after cutting the lead to 22-20 on a dramatic fourth quarter score, the Panthers couldn’t convert on a 2-point conversion attempt, allowing the Cougars to hold on for the win Friday night.

In what has turned into one of the biggest rivalries in the county over more than the last decade, there was clearly no love lost between the two teams, and as the night wore on, things got pretty chippy. Entering the game, over the last 12 years, things have been fairly even, with Rockingham winning 7 of the last 13 games.

The Cougars drew first blood when senior quarterback Brice Baker threw a perfect 38-yard post pass to Maleek Bryant for a touchdown, giving Rockingham the 7-0 lead after a Hazael Tzun extra-point kick with 5:45 to go in the first quarter.

Bryant, in his first game back following an injury, said Baker’s pass was spot-on perfect.

“It felt good. I’m glad that I could come out and help my team. It was nice to be healthy and be back out there. ... I feel like going 2-0, we’ve got the confidence now to go through the season and win some big games,” said Bryant.

Morehead would answer with a methodical 12-play scoring drive capped off by a 5-yard run up the middle by DeQuay Matthews for the touchdown. But Rockingham junior Kaleb Short played the spoiler roll on a potential tie, blocking the extra point to keep the Cougars in the driver’s season with a 7-6 lead with 8:56 to go in the second quarter.

Next, the Cougars strung together a lengthy 15-play drive that was topped off by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Baker. He reached pay dirt again on the 2-point conversion to bump the lead up to 15-6 lead with just under a minute to play in the half.

Rockingham picked up where they left off when Eli Ward cut in front of a Panther receiver for an interception and jetted, untouched, 80 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 22-6 with just :37 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Down two scores, it looked like Morehead was done, but they did a good job defensively holding the Cougars scoreless in the final frame.

The Panthers’ Jacob Lunsford closed the gap on Morehead’s next possession on a 21-yard scoring run, which he followed up with the 2-point conversion to cut the lead to 22-14 with 6:49 to go. The Panthers defense held once again, forcing a fourth-and-long punting situation.

When the snap sailed over the RCHS punter’s head, the Morehead crowd erupted as they ended up with the ball at Rockingham’s 17-yard line with a chance to tie the score. Three plays later Braxton Carter ran for a 1-yard touchdown, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed on what looked like a broken play. The Cougars recovered the ensuing onside kick and eventually went to the victory formation to put the win on ice.

“I thought our defense played unbelievable. We put them in some major holes offensively tonight. It was a total team win once again. Our defense played light’s-out and the offense did enough to win. It’s a county rival and it’s a part of that game. We would have liked for it to be a little cleaner, but at the end of the day I’m happy for our kids that we won this game. ... I told them, we are going to walk into the school building 2-0 on Monday,” Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said.

Despite dropping to 0-2, Morehead head coach Bobby Martin said there were positives to take from the loss.

“I thought we kept playing hard. They could have just quit, but they kept fighting and that is something to build on. We were still making too many mistakes. We are not talented enough to beat ourselves. Sometimes when you are talented, sometimes you can overcome that and we are not that talented yet and we can’t keep beating ourselves,” said Martin.

A late spring hire, Martin is not one to make excuses, but he did admit the late start put Morehead behind the eight-ball.

“Everybody we are playing went through spring ball except us. Everybody was together in January except for us: January, February, March, April, May – five months. And we are dealing with two dead periods since the month of July trying to put a team together. I understand that, but I don’t think the kids understand it. It’s not an excuse, but it is the situation,” Martin said.

Rockingham’s quarterback, Brice Baker, continues to be efficient behind center. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 102 yards, averaged 17 yards per throw and had a TD pass. Baker was also effective running the rock. He’s got a Tim Tebow-esque mentality when running off guard or tackle in short yardage situations and he routinely turned stuffed runs into chain-moving gains Friday.

UP NEXT

Rockingham (2-0) hosts Reidsville (2-0) Aug. 31 and Morehead (0-2) travels to take on Northeast Guilford (2-0) Sept. 1.

BOX SCORE

R;7;8;7;0;—;22

M;0;6;0;14;—;20