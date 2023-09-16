GREENSBORO — Quarterback Brice Baker scored six touchdowns to lead Rockingham to an impressive 45-0 shutout win over Mid-State 3A Conference rival Southern Guilford Friday night.

It was a virtually flawless performance on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Cougars, but it was Baker who stood out.

A lot of people in the area are calling him the Tim Tebow of Rockingham County due to his efficiency and tough brand of football he brings to the table on both offense and defense.

Baker was 14 for 20 passing and had 140 yards passing and a pair of touchdown passes on the night. In addition, he had 129 yards rushing and scored four more touchdowns on the ground. Maleek Bryant had seven receptions for 76 yards and caught two touchdowns. Jake Chandler had a solid night as well compiling 102 yards of the Cougars 252 total on the ground.

Considering the game he had, Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said he is proud of his son, but there is plenty of credit to go around on his squads dominant performance.

“This is a lot of work in the dark that is coming to light. He has worked his butt off. The rest of the guys did too. It takes the offensive line to block. It takes the receivers to run good routes. I think he’s a pretty tough kid and that was only through three quarters. He didn’t play in the fourth and as a dad, I couldn’t be more proud to watch my son do that. As a football coach, it helps that your quarterback has command of the offense and knows where everyone is going. He actually had a pick-6 called back on defense, so he had the stats, but everybody contributed tonight. It was a total team win. We had four pics on defense and both the offensive and defensive lines played well. It was a total team win,” the coach said.

Baker also had an outstanding night on defense picking off two passes and making several clutch tackles. The coach said the fact the defense pitched a shutout was the result of the guys refusing to break as a unit.

“Our defense is playing really well right now. We are flying around. They all care about each other, they don’t care about stats, but they do care about trying to keep people out of the end zone. They take it personal and right now, we are playing at a pretty high level,” said the coach.

Things are tightening up in the Mid-State 3A regular season race with Rockingham, Eastern Guilford and Dudley all tied for the top spot in the league standings.

“I told them tonight, I think it’s the first time for the seniors that they’ve been on this side of a running clock and it felt good. They are excited about what we can do, but we are truly focused on what we can do Monday, then winning Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday and then focused on winning Friday as well. We are not looking any farther ahead on what’s left on our schedule. We are going to enjoy this this weekend and get ready for Smith on Monday and go 1-0 practice and work our way through the week,” coach Baker said.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (3-1) hosts Smith (1-0, 2-2) and Southern Guilford (0-4) travels to take on Northeast Guilford (0-1, 3-1) next Friday.