WENTWORTH — Things were clicking on both sides of the ball as Rockingham cruised to a 20-7 win over cross-county rival McMichael in the season opener Friday night at Cougar Pride Stadium.

After stopping the Phoenix on their opening drive, Rockingham put together a seven play drive that culminated with a 4-yard run up the middle by quarterback Brice Baker for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead following the Hazael Tzun extra point at the 7:49 mark of the first quarter.

The Cougars defense came through again forcing a punting situation. Then, Rockingham senior Centalius Graves broke through the line and blocked the kick and teammate Aidan Brust recovered to put the ball back in Baker and company’s hands with great field position.

After a series of successful runs, Jake Chandler burst 6 yards up the middle for another TD. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Cougars lead rose to 13-0 with 4:52 to go in the opening frame. Both defenses tightened the reins as that score held up at halftime.

Rockingham received the opening kick in the third period and mounted a methodical nine play scoring drive, effectively mixing the run and the pass to keep the chains moving. Just inside the red zone, Baker connected with Graves on a 14-yard skinny post for a touchdown to make it 20-0 after the P.A.T. with 5:36 to go in the frame.

McMichael’s defense kept Rockingham in check the rest of the way as the Phoenix started moving the ball late in the fourth quarter. They finally reached the end zone for the first time of the night as quarterback Jace Dunn hooked up with Jaden Moore on a 14-yard pass in the center of the field at the goal line for the final score of the night with just over a minute to play. Rockingham fielded the onside kick near midfield and eventually went to the victory formation with under a minute to play to seal the win.

“It feels good. All of that hard work that you put in January, February when it was freezing cold, pounding the weights. The breakfast club . . . six in the morning. Summer workouts . . . seven in the morning. You made a lot of sacrifices and it paid off tonight. Great team win — enjoy it and then you get ready for Morehead, another county rivalry game. It’s exciting times. It’s exciting to be a part of our football team. I’m proud of the effort. It was a total team effort. The defense flew around. Offensively, precision-like execution. Very few mistakes. We were the more disciplined team and we won the football game,” Rockingham head coach Brad Baker told his players after the game.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for a McMichael team that lost to the Cougars for the second straight year in the season opener. Rockingham won 30-13 in 2022.

“Like I said in the beginning, they are always very fundamentally sound at what they do, so if you give them any type of break, they take advantage of it. They were very opportunistic. They took advantage of some of our drops. We had a couple of turnovers, but I take sole responsibility for it like I did last year with those losses. I obviously didn’t do a good enough job preparing these guys for Rockingham this year. I told the guys, it tastes like vinegar because these games mean a lot to our kids. They mean a lot to our community and I just feel like I let our players, our school and our community down today,” said McMichael head coach Tony McCants.

The Cougars had 128 yards rushing and 100 more passing. Baker connected on 9 of 13 attempts and threw for one TD and rushed for another. He led the team with 57 yards rushing. Avery Hester and Brady Ross each had interceptions on the night for the Cougars.

The senior quarterback said there was plenty of credit to go around, particularly with the linemen who opened the rushing lanes and provided protection in the pocket.

“First I want to give praise to god for letting me play this amazing game. You know, having the big guys on this field like Drew (Rash) and Jacobi (Brooks) are really just pushing us forward running the ball and that’s going to be huge for us this season. I’m just looking forward to playing behind them all year,” the quarterback said.

The Phoenix had 134 yards rushing and 59 yards passing on the night.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (1-0) will hit the road to take on cross-county rival Morehead (0-1) and McMichael (0-1) hosts Forbush (0-1) Aug. 25. Forbush lost 48-13 to North Forsyth (1-0) in their season opener.

BOX SCORE

Rockingham 13 0 7 0 – 20

McMichael 0 0 0 7 – 7