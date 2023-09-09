ASHEBORO — In control on both sides of the ball for the majority of three quarters, a 65-yard pick-six for a touchdown by Southwestern Randolph’s Chase Reed put the Cougars up two scores to notch the 20-7 win over McMichael Friday night at Ivey B. Lux Stadium.

Moments earlier it appeared the Phoenix were on the verge of making an improbable comeback. Trailing 13-7 and Southwestern Randolph in the midst of another time consuming drive and knocking on the door for another score, McMichael senior defensive back Isaiah Belcher jumped in front of a pass on the sideline, broke a tackle and raced nearly 70 yards for what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But a penalty flag after the interception took the score off the board.

A pair of 15-yard penalties helped get the Phoenix near midfield with under two minutes to play and that’s when Reed’s interception put the Cougars out front for good.

Southwestern Randolph used long, time-consuming drives combined with shutdown defense to take the reins for the majority of the night, but credit McMichael’s defense who spent a great deal of time on the field for the majority of the game.

Problem was, the Phoenix have rarely, if ever, seen an offense like the Cougars who rotated a trio of quarterbacks over the course of the night to keep McMichael guessing. They were primarily run-focused, but also proved on several occasions they could also move the chains throwing the ball as well.

To get things started, Southwestern Randolph mounted a lengthy opening drive that stalled inside the McMichael 20-yard line, thanks to a fourth down defensive play by Belcher, forcing the turnover on downs.

After the two teams exchanged possessions several times, Cougars running back Marcus Robertson finished off a drive with a 1-yard run for a touchdown following the P.A.T. by Asher Perkins for the 7-0 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Southwestern’s defense then forced a three-and-out, and the offense strung together another methodical drive which culminated with a Glenn Haltom 6-yard touchdown for the 13-0 lead midway through the second frame.

It was more of the same in the third quarter with the Cougars controlling the clock while keeping McMichael’s offense at bay.

Finally, a defensive stop forced a punt, then two big 15-yard penalties just past midfield with time winding down in the third period.

McMichael quarterback Jace Dunn finally connected on a contested ball as Belcher did the rest after hauling in a great catch, racing for a 44-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 13-7 with just :20 seconds remaining to the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Cougars final drive chewed up most of the fourth period, before that late finish highlighted by Reed’s 65-yard interception for the final score of the game in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Despite the loss, there were several standouts, particularly on defense for McMichael.

Junior linebacker Cody Yokeley and senior defensive tackle Hayden Meeks did a solid job against the run and the pass to led the Phoenix defensively.

UP NEXT: McMichael (2-2) travels to take on county and Mid-State 2A Conference rival Morehead (0-4) and Southwestern Randolph (3-0) hosts Albemarle (0-3) Sept. 15.

BOX SCORE

S 0 13 0 7 20

M 0 0 7 0 7