CARY – It’s official. Former Reidsville football head coach Jimmy Teague has been inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Coaches Hall of Fame.

Surrounded by family, friends as well as former players and coaches, Teague was officially welcomed by an esteemed group of colleagues into the 2023 NCHSAA Coaching Hall of Fame Saturday night at a ceremony at Embassy Suites in Cary.

Teague was the last of eight new inductees of the commencement.

“I am pleased to welcome, this 37th class and declare you as a member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame. Congratulations. We are delighted to honor you. Not just as outstanding individuals, but individuals that have made a significant impact in their sport and certainly are worthy of this recognition,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said.

Prior to the ceremony, Teague graciously went to each table and greeted his supporters.

The former coach, who retired as the Rams head coach in January, finished his career with 380 wins and just 111 losses and was 81-19 in the postseason through his 36 year career.

He got his start as a head coach at Eastern Alamance and Charlotte Garringer prior to coming to Reidsville, then had a two-year stint as an offensive coordinator at Greensboro College before coming back as the Rams head man to close out his career.

In his final season, Reidsville came up just short in a 24-21 loss to East Duplin in the 2022 2A NCHSAA state championship game.

In 11 state title game appearances under Teague, he and the Rams won eight times.

He coached at Eastern Alamance from 1985 to 1988 and was the leader of the only conference championship at Garinger High School during his tenure from 1989-1991.

No question, however, Teague’s biggest impact was at Reidsville, where he led the Rams to eight state championships, numerous conference titles and was selected as the Mid-State conference coach of the year more than 10 times.

Teague said what attracted him the most to Reidsville, as he was searching for a head coaching job, was he was looking for a place where football mattered. Reidsville’s rich championship history and tradition more than fit the bill, although the Rams last title in 1970 was a distant memory when he took over.

He was able to take Reidsville back to the Promised Land with back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003 and that winning tradition continued for the better part of 20 years.

Teague has served as past president of the NC Football Coaches Association and has been active with Fellowship of Christian Athletes as an area director for Rockingham and Caswell counties over the course of his career.

Last season, he was honored with the christening of Community Stadium’s Jimmy Teague Field, and perhaps one of his most enduring legacies will be his role in spearheading the fundraising project of the recently completed $1.5 million dollar renovation project, which included a new artificial turf field surrounded by a six-lane track.

In addition to Teague, the class of 2023 honored two members posthumously, Richard Brenner from Winston-Salem and Spike Corbin from Wilmington. Other inductees from the Class of 2023 included Boyce Deitz from Swain County; David Gentry from Murphy; Sandra Langley from Southwest Edgecombe; Nolan Respess from Williamston and Mike Terrell from Farmville Central.

Following the center stage interview, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker and Dr. Stephen Gainey presented Teague with his Hall of Fame ring as his supporters gave him a standing ovation.

Teague is one of just a handful of coaches in Rockingham County that have reached North Carolina Hall of Fame status. Former Reidsville school principal and head football coach George W. Wingfield was the first inductee in 1995.

Current McMichael head volleyball coach Marcia “Marty” Woods was next, followed by former Reidsville principal and the coach of multiple sports Herman Hines, prior Reidsville boys head basketball coach Hoy Issacs (sp), former Rockingham girls head basketball coach W.A. Wall and previous Reidsville head boys basketball coach Ron Parson preceded Teague as Hall of Fame members.

Following a banquet dinner, NCHSAA 2014 Hall of Famer Rick Strunk invited Teague to the stage for a brief interview.

“Any kind of award I get, in my mind, it shouldn’t be given to me. We all know, being a coach, it’s not a one-man team,” Teague said.

To close out the ceremony, Tucker addressed the crowd one final time.

“I believe you learned your ABC’s at an early age and somewhere along the way, you turned those ABC’s into a motto for success. The A for attitude. That is what is inside you that shaped your behavior that you turned into a career journey, your attitude that was determined by you. The B for belief. Along the way you thought you could accomplish great things by teaching and coaching athletics-based sports you believed that you could sit behind that mic and tell great stories about education-based athletics. You believed it and you achieved it. And C for courage: acting in the face of fear to accomplish those things sometimes against great odds. It has taken courage for you to go against the stronger opponents perhaps. To believe when others around you may have been doubting you. You took those three big and powerful letters—used them to make those into action words. Your attitude, your believe in self, your commitment to courage and look at where you are this evening. Thank you and on behalf of our NCHSSA board of directors and on behalf of our staff we say to these eight individuals, two of them posthumously, we say well done. Congratulations once again,” Tucker said at the end of the ceremony.