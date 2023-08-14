SUKHBAATAR, Mongolia – Team Miami’s run at the 2023 Sukhbaatar Challenger saw the team secure a third-place finish and berth into the FIBA 3x3 Men’s World Tour Amsterdam Masters on Sunday.

After claiming Pool D with victories over Cebu Chooks (22-13) and Futian (21-17), Team Miami won their quarterfinal against Zaisan MIGsaatgal (22-17) before facing eventual champion, Antwerp TOPdesk.

The game was tight early with the score being tied four times in the first five minutes of action. Jimmer Fredette got Team Miami on the board first on the team’s first possession with driving layup. Fredette tied the game at 15 with 3:32 left on another attack at the rim. Unfortunately, Antwerp would score four of the next five points over the next minute of game time to lead 19-16.

Fredette would score again and so would Antwerp, giving them match-point (20-17). Backs against the wall, Fredette hit a 2-pointer and Dylan Travis sunk the first of two free throws to tie the game at 20. Antwerp snagged the rebound on the second free throw and quickly cleared the ball for Nick Celis to hit the game-winning floater in dramatic fashion.

In the quarterfinals against Zaisan, Kareem Maddox had a game-high 10 points to lead all scorers. Freddette and Travis each had five points as well. Team Miami used a 4-1 run to turn an 11-9 lead midway through the game to a 15-10 advantage. Maddox scored four of Miami’s final seven points to send the team into the semifinals. The game was the second fastest of the Challenger as it last only 6:56 before Miami hit the 22-point mark.

Team Miami was impressive during pool play. Against Futian, Maddox recorded a rare 3x3 double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Fredette had eight points in the game. Fredette (seven points) and Maddox (nine points) led the way in Miami’s opener against Cebu.

In addition to Miami and Antwerp, Beijing also advanced to the 2023 Amsterdam Masters, which is scheduled for Oct. 6-7.