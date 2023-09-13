Charlotte, N.C. - After setting new career highs in North Carolina’s home-opening 40-34 double overtime victory against App State, sophomore running back Omarion Hampton has been named the ACC Running Back of the Week.

Hampton rushed for a career-high 234 yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns against the Mountaineers. In addition, Hampton’s 68-yard touchdown run was a career best.

The Clayton, N.C. native became Carolina’s first 200-yard rusher since Ty Chandler gained 213 yards against Wake Forest in 2021. He also became the 27th Tar Heel to ever rush for 200 yards or more in a game in UNC history.

This marks back-to-back week’s that a North Carolina running back has won the award.

The Tar Heels will be back in action Saturday, hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kenan Stadium. North Carolina and Minnesota will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.