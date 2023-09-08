A men’s golf tournament is set to be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at Deep Springs Country Club in Stoneville.

Tournament format includes:

BEST BALL — involves 2-person teams where each player on the team plays his or her own golf ball throughout the round. After each hole, the player with the lowest score on the hole (or “best ball”) out of the 2-person team serves as the team's score. The higher-scoring player's score is thrown out for that particular hole.

For instance, if Player A records a 5 and Player B records a 6, the team should record a 5 as their best ball score for the hole. Both players should record their individual score for each hole, and have a separate line on the scorecard for their best ball score.

MODIFIED ALTERNATE SHOT — is when partners alternate hitting the same ball on a hole, but both players rather than one will tee off. The player who didn't hit the best shot off the tee will play the second shot, and the teams will continue to alternate shots until the end of the hole.

CAPTAIN'S CHOICE — Each player plays from the tee, then selects the best drive, and each player hits from that spot. This process is continued until the ball is holed out. You may lift, clean, and place your ball within one club length of the selected shot, no nearer to the hole.

The course is located at 160 Country Course Drive.

Sign-ups are still available and the team entry fee is $40 each. For more information call the pro shop at 336-427-0950.