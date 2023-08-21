COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Both USA U24 (Women’s Series) and Team Miami (Men’s World Tour) had their best finishes of the 2023 FIBA 3x3 professional circuit on Saturday. USA U24 were the runner-up at the Quebec Stop while Team Miami secured a third-place finish at the Lausanne Masters.

The Quebec Stop came down to USA U24 and home country Canada playing for the title. It was physical and tight throughout. The Americans jumped to a quick 6-3 lead in the first two minutes but the score would eventually be knotted 10-10 at the 5:00 minute mark. Canada seemed to be in control 19-15 a few minutes later but USA U24 gave one last push to play spoiler.

A Cameron Brink free throw followed by consecutive baskets from Azana Baines, Hailey Van Lith and Brink pushed the game into a tie at 19 with 1:13 remaining. However, co-MVP Michelle Plouffe hit a deep 2-pointer on the next Canadian to end the game, 21-19.

The USA U24 squad powered their way to the Final by securing wins over Chile and Germany.

In the semifinals, the Germans were not able to handle the outside shooting from Sydney Taylor and Van Lith. The two combined for 12 points (six apiece) with four 2-pointers made. Germany pulled within a point 16-15 with under a minute left but a Brink bucket and solid defense sealed the game 17-15 for the red, white and blue.

The quarterfinal was the Brink show as Chile had no answer for her inside presence. Brink scored a game-high eight points, including her own 4-0 run in the middle of the game, to lead the USA U24’s to the 21-11 victory.

USA U24 went 2-1 in pool play on Friday. A 21-13 win over Romania saw Brink post an impressive 10 points and seven rebounds. Against Canada, Taylor and Van Lith each scored four points in the 16-14 defeat. The Americans rebounded with a comfortable 21-4 victory against New Zealand where Baines scored five points to go with four rebounds.

For Team Miami, they were ousted in nearly identical fashion as they were a week ago at the Sukhbaatar Challenger.

Saturday’s semifinal result saw Antwerp TOPdesk pull away late. Canyon Barry tied the game with a layup at 15 with 1:42 remaining but Belgians scored seven points in 74 seconds to take the hard-fought victory, 22-16. Barry had three points and three rebounds in the game while Kareem Maddox added four points, three rebounds and three blocks.

Bracket play for Team Miami began with a statement quarterfinal victory over the top-ranked 3x3 Men’s World Tour team, Ub Huishan NE. Trailing for most of the contest, Team Miami did not take their first lead until a Jimmer Fredette 2-point shot put them ahead 15-14 with 3:37 left. What got Team Miami the lead took them to victory with Fredette drilling back-to-back 2-pointers after the score was tied at 17 for the 21-17 win. The triumph for Team Miami also ended Ub Huishan NE’s run of six-straight FIBA 3x3 Men’s World Tour Master’s titles.

On Friday, Team Miami split their Pool C games.

The opening game was a tough 21-18 defeat to Versailles. Fredette and Dylan Travis each scored five points but it was the hot shooting of Antoine Eito (11 points) that saw the final score favor the Frenchmen. Team Miami bounced back with a 21-17 decision over Raudondvaris Hoptrans. Fredette scored nine and Team Miami wrapped up the win with 2:19 left on the game clock.