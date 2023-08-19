There were plenty of fireworks in a seesaw battle where Western Alamance nearly spoiled Reidsville’s debut of their newly renovated stadium and field in the season opener Friday night, especially in the fourth quarter where the two teams posted five touchdowns combined to close out the game.

But ultimately, the Rams stepped up to the challenge to take a 36-28 win over the Warriors in the season opener Aug. 18 at Community Stadium on Jimmy Teague Field.

Not only was their tremendous hype surrounding the stadium upgrades that fans were eager to see, but it was also the head coaching debut for Erik Teague in front of a packed house. He said it was a moment and a feeling under the Friday night lights he will never forget.

“Definitely when the band played the national anthem and we were getting ready to walk on the field, it was definitely a lot different than previous years when it was coming to a head right before we ran out on the field,” Teague said.

To get what turned into a shootout started, Reidsville’s Jariel Cobb got loose around the right edge and jetted for an 80 yard touchdown near the midway point of the first quarter for the 6-0 lead.

Following a defensive stop, the Rams got the ball back and drove inside the red zone where Cobb went to the left side and scored from 15 yards out to make it 14-0 with 2:15 to go in the opening frame.

Western Alamance finally got things going when quarterback Evan Kuehnel hit James Newton on the right sideline, which resulted in an 87-yard touchdown to cut the Rams lead to 14-6 for the last score of the first half.

After getting into the red zone late in the third quarter, Kuehnel connected with Ethan Morris on the right edge to cut the Rams lead to 14-12 with 3:41 to go in the frame.

That’s when the intensity ramped up in the fourth quarter.

After driving into the red zone, Cam Cotton broke through the Rams interior for a 5-yard rushing score. Cotton followed up with a 2-point conversion run to give the Warriors their first lead of the night at 20-14 with 10:24 to go in the game.

The Rams answered on the following possession with an Al Lee to Kendre Harrison 21-yard scoring strike with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. The P.A.T. was blocked and the score was tied at 20-20 just a little more than a minute later.

Reidsville took over once again, when Lee hit Cam’ron Jones on a 31-yard pass followed by a Johnniyus Sharpe run for the 2-point conversion and the 28-20 advantage with 8:11 to go in regulation.

Western Alamance evened things up once again on an 85-yard scoring strike from Kuehnel to Newton, and Cotton came through with another 2-point conversion run to tie the game at 28-28 with 7:54 to go in the game.

But Reidsville’s offense would hit pay dirt once again when Lee hooked up with Harrison on an 11 yard touchdown pass followed by a Jones catch for a 2-point conversion to go up for good. The defense did the rest, making a big late stop to secure the win.

“We knew coming into it, they were going to be a team that played hard for all four quarters and that we were going to have to play our best game as well. We came out early and played pretty good defense and then got a couple of scores and I think it was in the second quarter, we had a long touchdown called back and I don’t think it was until the fourth quarter before we got the momentum back. Some penalties and missed assignments and stuff like that right there in the middle of the game and then we finally found some momentum to end the game,” Teague said.

Cobb led the Reidsville rushing attack, picking up 167 of the teams 200 yards on 12 attempts. He scored a pair of touchdowns. Lee did a good job of protecting the football. He was 14 of 24 for 169 yards and threw three TD’s and had no interceptions.

Harrison had a big night with five catches for 88 yards and added a pair of touchdowns while Jones had five receptions for 62 yards and scored another TD.

Cotton led the Warriors with 167 yards rushing and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Kuehnel had 169 yards passing and threw three TD’s.

It marked Reidsville’s second win in consecutive years over the Warriors. The Rams defeated the Western Alamance 44-7 in 2022.

In the modern era, the Rams have won 11-straight season openers. Reidsville’s all-time record versus Western Alamance is 16-6, with the first match-up dating back to 1963. Reidsville won that game by an 18-7 margin. The last RHS loss to the Warriors was a 21-18 affair in 2012.

Reidsville has scored in double figures in 104 straight games.

UP NEXT: Things don’t get any easier for Reidsville (1-0) as they prepare to host Page (0-1) next Friday, a team that handed the Rams their only regular season loss last season by a 22-14 margin. Pirates head coach Doug Robertson, a former Reidsville player and head coach, will be prepared.

“We know they are going to be well-coached and is going to have a solid game plan. Its kind-of a given when you play them. They are going to be tough up front. They are going to run the ball and we are going to have to play good defense and we are going to have to put some drives together on offense, so it’s going to be another tough match-up for us,” Teague said.

The Pirates lost 40-7 to Dudley Friday night. Western Alamance (0-1) returns home to take on Cummings (1-0) Aug. 25.

Sam and Dale Hagwood contributed to this article.

BOX SCORE

W. Alamance 0 6 6 16 28

Reidsville 14 0 0 22 36