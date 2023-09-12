STOKES COUNTY — Community members came together Sept. 8 at First Christian Church in Walnut Cove to honor an 8th-grader who took her life on Aug. 30 after being bullied at school, according to her family.

Kallie Fagg, 13, described by her family as smart, loving, bubbly and artistic, was a student at Southeastern Stokes Middle School.

The daughter of James “Jimmy” Fagg and the late Allison Adey, Kallie came home from her third day of the school year and ended her life after being bullied at school, family members said.

“Once she started middle school, that’s when the bullying started with her,’’ her aunt Christie Holder told local news media.

“You know, I think you have some [bullying] off and on when you’re younger, but middle school’s the worst years for the kids, I think,” she said.

In North Carolina, suicide is the second leading cause of death in children ages 10-19.

In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for those ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34. Suicide was the third leading cause of death for ages 15 to 24,according to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, a national agency that monitors suicide rates and prevention.

Kallie enjoyed painting, with one of her works winning 3rd place in the National VFW Heritage Contest. She was involved in dance, taekwondo, soccer, gymnastics, cheerleading and basketball. Kallie enjoyed playing and making video games and was only one hour away from having her first one created. She also liked anime, family said.

Kallie was preceded in death by her mother.

Since Kallie’s death, the community has shown the family support, dubbing the phrase, “Kindness for Kallie.’’ Some folks have pierced their lawns with signs about bullying or hung wreaths to commemorate Kallie’s life.

During a recent Stokes County School Board meeting, the district addressed bullying and Kallie’s death. Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice released the following statement at that meeting:

“…Our community has been stunned by the recent tragedy involving one of our students, Kallie Fagg, and 8th grade student at Southeastern Middle School. During the aftermath, many have reported that they feel bullying is either not reported or swept under the rug…”

Rice also announced that the board approved an increased punishment for bullying, and more details will be shared with families directly.

“The school has come out with a new bullying policy,” Holder said. “But you know, if you’re not going to enforce it, what good is it? It’s just words on paper. So, I want to see it enforced. I don’t want to see it just be sitting in a handbook. She was a great kid. She was involved in church and she loved everybody, and she didn’t deserve this.”

If you or a loved one are considering suicide, text 988 for assistance nationwide.