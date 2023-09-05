KERNERSVILLE — North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers say they have found the tractor trailer involved in the Friday hit and run accident that killed two motorcyclists and seriously injured three others along 220 near Madison.

The rig was apparently abandoned late Friday here, 22 south of Madison where five northbound motorcycles crashed near Williams Road trying to avoid large debris that fell from the truck onto the roadway, authorities said.

Investigators did not say whether they have yet located the driver of the truck, styled with a black open trailer and a white cab.

Just before the wreck, a tarp and tarp frame on the truck allegedly snagged a power line, tore it down and caused a power pole to break, bringing lots of large debris onto US 220 North.

Troopers theorize that the motorcyclists crashed trying to avoid the mammoth impediments.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the dead and injured.