REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Domestic and international visitors spent a record $88.19 million in 2022 in Rockingham County, an increase of 13.2% from 2021 and a 9.2% increase from the county’s highest pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

The report came Friday from the county’s Department of Economic Development and included highlights of the impact of tourism to the area. In 2022:

The travel and tourism industry directly employed more than 656 people in Rockingham County.

Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Rockingham County was $23.1 million.

State tax revenue generated in Rockingham County totaled $3.6 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income. About $2.9 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.

The department also provided numbers to illustrate visitor spending in various sectors during 2022:

Visit NC reported that food and beverage spending led Rockingham County at $31.26 million (an increase of 7.88% from 2021), followed by transportation expenditures at $21.95 million (a 24.29% increase from 2021).

Lodging numbers leapt up 19.34% to $18.2 million and recreation dollars jumped 8.61% to $10.22 million. Retail sales were up 4.29% at $6.57 million.

The overall increases across all sectors landed Rockingham County a spending growth rate of 13.2%, ranking it as the 22nd fastest-growing tourism revenue county in the state.

The statistics may be reviewed in the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2022’’ report at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies.

The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.

“2022’s record-breaking tourism numbers reflect the tremendous collaborative effort we consistently see between our local industries, small businesses, recreation departments, and government agencies,” said Lindsay Pegg, Rockingham County Tourism Manager.

“Attracting and accommodating record crowds amid national economic distress is a true testament to the dedication of our county’s tourism industry as a whole. Tourism is vital to the economic health of local communities and I am proud of our work as a county and our continued success.”

Statewide, visitor spending in 2022 rose 15.2% to reach a record $33.3 billion. Direct tourism employment increased 9.8% to 216,900.

“North Carolina’s tourism industry draws its success from the authentic culture and experiences that flourish across a spectrum of settings,” said Wit Tuttell, Visit NC’s executive director.

“The new report from Tourism Economics shows growth beyond our celebrated mountains and beaches to our urban centers and surrounding suburban and rural counties.

Tourism’s strength across the state underscores the industry’s role as an anchor of economic development. The money visitors spend benefits everyone by sustaining jobs and reducing the tax burden for every resident.”

Highlights from the statewide report include:

Total spending by domestic and international visitors in North Carolina reached $33.3 billion in 2022. That sum represents a 15.2% increase over 2021 expenditures. The figure falls 14% above the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019.

Domestic travelers spent a record $32.4 billion in 2022. Spending was up 13.4%from $28.6 billion in 2021.

International travelers spent $910 million in 2022, up 170% from the previous year

Visitors to North Carolina generated $4.2 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022. The total represents a 7.9% increase from 2020.

State tax receipts from visitor spending rose 6.5% to nearly $1.3 billion in 2022.

Local tax receipts grew 3.5% to nearly $1.2 billion.

Direct tourism employment in North Carolina increased 9.8% to 216,900.

Direct tourism payroll increased 13.5% to $8.7 billion.

Visitors spend more than $91 million per day in North Carolina. That spending adds $6.7 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.5 million in state taxes and $3.2 million in local taxes).

Each North Carolina household saved $512 on average in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the state. Savings per capita averaged $230.

North Carolina hosted approximately 43 million visitors in 2022.