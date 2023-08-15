Are you ready for amazing new adventures this year? Conduct a science experiment. Take the stage in your first talent show. Ride a horse. Build a robot. Make s’mores around the campfire. You can do all this and more as a Girl Scout.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders for the new troop year this fall. All girls in grades K-12 are invited to join.

Girls and their families who are interested in learning more about Girl Scouting and troop opportunities in their area can find several Girl Scout Information Events happening throughout western and central North Carolina by visiting the online calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Why does Girl Scouts work? Girl Scouts encourages teamwork and collaboration, as well as independence and self-discovery. It helps girls learn and apply the skills- like positive values, healthy relationships and a strong sense of self- they need today and throughout their lives.

Girl Scouts learn vital leadership skills and work collaboratively to solve problems. They gain the confidence and social skills they need to succeed in life, school, their communities and their careers. And as active members of the organization and community, Girl Scouts will be better prepared for life’s challenges and know how to be problem-solvers when needed.

“There’s no limit to what girls can do as Girl Scouts,” says Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of GSCP2P. “Our organization helps girls discover their passions, find their voice.

For more information, call Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont at 800.672.2148, or visit: www.girlscoutsp2p.org.