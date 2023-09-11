EDEN — RiverFest attendees will not only be able to view some top-notch clogging, but they will also have the opportunity to learn some new moves and dance themselves.

Zeb Ross and the J Creek Cloggers will perform Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with their performance including square dance routines, line dancing, audience participation broom dance, a brief educational talk, and member Zeb Ross trying to dance with a bottle on his head.

Zeb and the group sprung to fame in March of last year when videos were posted on TikTok and Instagram. One video of Zeb dancing, posted by Eggs Tyrone using “I’m a Thug” by Trick Daddy as the accompanying music, has garnered more than a billion views worldwide.

A machinist working full-time by trade, Zeb, who is married with one child, became interested in music and dance at a young age after watching his mother dance.

“Zeb always has said he started dancing, ‘while I was in Mama’s stomach’ as I clogged during my whole pregnancy,” Kim Ross said. “I taught him flat-footing and buck dancing, as well as exposed him to blue grass and old-timey music.”

Kim formed the J Creek Cloggers in 2009 seeking to preserve freestyle square dance, flat-footing and buck dancing.

“Freestyle dance means that our dance movements are different – some buck dance and some flat-foot – but our rhythmic timing stays in beat while we dance,” said Kim.

The team now has 25 members, ranging in age from 12 to 78 years old, and they perform across the United States.

“We love interacting with people and educating on the history and different dance styles, as well as involving the audience in some of our routines,” Ross said.

Explaining the difference between tap dancing and clogging, Ross said the taps on her team’s shoes are not solid fused taps but are a buck tap/jingle tap.

“With flat-footing, we keep our feet no more than 2 inches off the floor with very little upper body movement, and with buck dancing, it is more of an exaggerated dance, which includes heel ticks, back steps, etcetera,” Ross said.

The J Creek Cloggers do not wear a set uniform, with each woman wearing a different type of skirt or dress, as well as crinoline.

A native of Southwest Virginia, home to Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Family, Ross was introduced to clogging by her father, Fred Campbell, an old style flat-footer.

“I still dance at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, when I visit family,” she said. “Preservation of freestyle square dance, buck dancing and flat-footing are the reasons behind why I started the team.”

This will be J Creek Cloggers first time performing at RiverFest, and Kim and Jebb Ross are both excited to visit Rockingham County.

“It will be a fun-filled day of laughing, clapping and dancing,” Kim Ross said.

Jebb looks forward to sharing his love of dance with the community.

“Dancing is my happy place and preserving an art that was starting to fade away has been a goal of mine,” he said. “If I can put a smile on someone’s face doing what I love, then I know I have accomplished something.”