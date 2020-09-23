1 hospitalized after apparent shooting on Marsh Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating an assault that left one person hospitalized today, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Marsh Street for an aggravated assault call and found one person with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police. The person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.
Police did not release any more information about the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
