1 injured in aggravated assault on Logan Street, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early this morning after an aggravated assault, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

About 2:20 a.m., officers received a report of an assault and responded to the 1000 block of Logan Street, according to police. Officers found one person, who was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

