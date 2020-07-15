Police say a suspect in a drive-by shooting led members of a SWAT team on a chase that ended Wednesday afternoon when the suspect crashed.
Jassy Salinas Vargas, 22, was arrested after the crash on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as shooting inside city limits and fleeing to elude arrest. He had been on supervised release after an involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2018 shooting death.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg on Timlic Avenue in eastern Winston-Salem. The boy was standing outside when he was hit by gunfire from a vehicle with several people inside, police said. The vehicle quickly drove away.
In the moments after the shooting, a person described as an associate of the victim got into a car with some other people and fled, police said. The suspect vehicle from the shooting got behind them as they traveled onto U.S. 52 near the exit ramp at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit. At that point, police said, the suspects began firing at the car, causing it to crash into a guardrail.
No injuries were reported in the second shooting. The suspects drove away afterward, and the people who had been in the disabled car fled on foot.
Authorities said in a news release that they identified Vargas as a suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest. They found Vargas getting into a vehicle at his apartment on Baux Mountain Road in Germanton, and that's when the SWAT chase began.
Officers executed a search warrant at the Baux Mountain address and seized 204 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Vargas was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the charges from the shooting.
He was placed under a $75,000 bond.
Upon further investigation in the case, authorities executed a second search warrant in the 400 block of Sherbrooke Drive. There, they seized a stolen 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Three additional people, including a juvenile, were arrested.
Antonio Joel Morales was charged with possession of firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm, while Crussito Francisco Morales was charged with charged with possession of a stolen firearm. At the time of their arrests, both men were out on bond for a prior firearms-related offense, and they're now jailed with no bond allowed.
Authorities ask that anyone with information on the case contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
