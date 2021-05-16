19-year-old Greensboro man dies in shooting that hurt two others late Saturday, police say

GREENSBORO — One of three people shot late Saturday has died from his injuries, Greenboro police said in a news release.

Police are investigating the death of 19-year-old Lamar Anthony White of Greensboro as a homicide, according to the release.

Police said there was no information regarding a suspect(s) and the investigation is continuing.

At approximately 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Swan Street in reference to an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they found three people with injuries from apparent gunfire. White later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens also can download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.