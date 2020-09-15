2 arrested, 1 sought in armed assault at High Point hotel; incident possibly related to previous shooting, police say

HIGH POINT — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect after an assault involving gunfire at a High Point hotel, police said in a news release.
Shortly after midnight Monday, High Point officers responded to an assault at Hotel NC, 200 Brentwood St. Two men were approached by a man armed with a silver handgun and another man armed with a black handgun outside of the hotel near construction dumpsters, according to police.
While the group was talking, one of the armed men struck one of the victims on the head with the gun, knocking him to the ground. He was hit several more times while he was on the ground as the attacker yelled he was going to kill him, police said.
The armed man stopped to choke the victim on the ground, but when the other victim stepped in to help, one of the armed men pointed his gun at the victims, telling them he would kill them, police said.
A third suspect, identified as Kari A. Corder, 25, of Thomasville, then stepped in and pointed her own gun at the victims, telling them if they did not leave, she would kill them, according to police.
The two men ran toward the hotel to escape. One of the suspects shot toward the victims as they ran down a hotel hallway, but the bullet missed them and struck a hallway window, police said.
The three armed people got in a vehicle and left, police said. Surveillance footage at the hotel captured the license plate of the vehicle, as well as Corder, leading officers to secure warrants against Corder and begin their search for the car and the suspects.
At 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, police said the suspect's vehicle was seen on North Main Street and officers stopped the car. Corder and one of the male suspects, Brian C. Shell, 29, of Thomasville, were arrested, police said.
Officers searched the car and found a pistol under Corder's seat and a full gun magazine in the glovebox, police said.
Detectives interviewed Corder and Shell and identified the third suspect involved in the assault. Warrants were obtained on that person, according to the news release, which did not identify the third suspect.
Corder was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and carrying a concealed gun. She's in custody at the Guilford County jail in High Point with a $35,000 secured bail.
Shell was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. He was in jail with a $50,000 secured bail.
According to police, the two victims know the suspects and previously were involved in a drug purchase during which Corder was shot. The victim who was struck on the head and torso during the assault at the hotel had a cut on his head, but refused medical treatment, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to download the P3 mobile app to submit a tip.