2 charged in theft of hunting dog, John Deere Gator and other items; authorities say the dog is still missing
ASHEBORO — Two men are accused of stealing a John Deere Gator, a hunting dog and numerous other items, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Joe.jpg

This hunting dog name Joe is still missing after being reported stolen.

And although the Gator and other items were recovered, authorities are still trying to locate the dog, a golden cocker spaniel that answers to the name of Joe.

The theft was reported Saturday on Shady Knoll Drive near Asheboro. Deputies canvassed the area and spoke with neighbors who provided information that led them to Buffalo Ford Road, according to the release.

Kevin Matthew Coleman.jpg

Kevin Matthew Coleman

At about 5:15 p.m., deputies found Kevin Matthew Coleman and Steven Curtis Coleman walking in the area carrying a black bag that was in the Gator when it was stolen, the sheriff's office said. Further investigation led to the discovery of the Gator.

Steven Curtis Coleman.jpg

Steven Curtis Coleman

Kevin Matthew Coleman, 26, and Steven Curtis Coleman, 24, were arrested and charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony larceny of a dog, according to the release. Kevin Coleman also was served with an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear on two counts of misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. 

Kevin Coleman was given $50,000 secured bail and Steven Coleman was given $25,000 secured bail.

A first appearance was set for Dec. 29 in Randolph County District Court for both men.

Anyone who locates the dog is asked to call 336-318-6698.

