Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after locating two people with gunshot wounds early this morning, police said in a news release. 

About 1:40 a.m., officers were on scene in the 700 block of Rugby Street investigating an aggravated assault. 

Police did not identify the two people or release any suspect information.  

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

