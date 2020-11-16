 Skip to main content
2 injured in early morning shooting in Greensboro, police say
2 injured in early morning shooting in Greensboro, police say

Police line do not cross tape (copy)
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after locating two people with gunshot wounds on Owens Street early this morning, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

At 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in the 1800 block of Owens Street, according to police. Two gunshot victims were located and transported to a local hospital, police said. 

Police did not name a suspect and said the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Breaking News