2 injured in early morning shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after locating two people with gunshot wounds on Owens Street early this morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in the 1800 block of Owens Street, according to police. Two gunshot victims were located and transported to a local hospital, police said.
Police did not name a suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
