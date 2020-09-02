GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested two men Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a man on Floyd Street, police said in a news release.
Darien Akin Swain, 20, and Roy Lee Thomas Jr., 19, both of Greensboro are charged with first-degree murder, police said. Both are in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center without bail.
Police announced late Tuesday evening that the shooting victim, Andrew Milan Dove, 36, of Greensboro, died after being taken to a local hospital.
Officers had detained two people after responding at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2300 block of Floyd Street and finding Dove with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
