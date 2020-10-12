2 people dead following shooting on party bus Friday night, Guilford sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — Two of three people shot on a party bus Friday night died from their injuries, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

About 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to the scene of an aggravated assault in the area of Interstate 85 and Interstate 73, the sheriff's office said. Deputies located three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. The third person was taken to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The sheriff's office identified the dead as Randy Hargraves Jr. and Key-Shawn Cooley of Durham. The sheriff's office said all of the victims were together on a party bus operated by Clipper Gang Elite Transportaion.

The shooter has yet to be identified. According to sheriff's office spokesperson Lori Poag, the sheriff's office will identify him after he is formally served with his active warrants.