2 people found shot on Tuscaloosa Street in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Two people were found shot Sunday evening in the 600 block of Tuscaloosa Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to a call about a shooting and found two people who had been shot in the legs. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Police said the suspect might have been driving a a green sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.