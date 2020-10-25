2 people shot at Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO — Two people were shot at Four Seasons Town Centre early Sunday evening, a Greensboro police spokesman said.

The two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, spokesman Ron Glenn said.

The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. outside of the mall at 2400 Vanstory St., he said.

Further details were not immediately available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

