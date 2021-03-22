2 spring breakers Greensboro drugged, raped woman, then partied, police say. She died in South Beach hotel

The victim, a 24-year-old woman visiting from Pennsylvania, was staying at the Albion Hotel.

Both men, who hail from Greensboro, North Carolina, were booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Sunday, records show.

On Monday afternoon, prosecutor Ayana Harris said the men should be held in jail before trial because they could face even more serious charges depending on the results of the death investigation. “Both are from out of state,” Harris said. “There is the potential they could otherwise abscond.”

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer agreed — and also expressed alarm about the accusations. “He couldn’t even pick up the phone to call police or 911 after they did whatever it is they did to her,” Glazer said.

A Miami-Dade assistant public defender, during Monday’s hearing, did not address details of the allegations. Collier and Taylor will face an arraignment in about three weeks.

According to a Miami Beach arrest report, this is what happened:

Paramedics and officers were called to the hotel after the woman was discovered “semi nude” and dead in the room’s bed on Thursday. Detectives immediately obtained video surveillance footage of two men entering with the woman, and then leaving less than one hour later.