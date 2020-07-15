Lexington Police found the body of a 24-year-old male Wednesday morning and are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The body Jonathan Kevin Hume was found by police at approximately 4:37 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Swing Dairy Road and West Center Street Extension.
Hume's body was found in the driver's seat with apparent gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or the Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at 336-243-2400.
