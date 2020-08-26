Homicide investigation

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and later died Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 1700 block of Kay Street, police said.

Terrence Rahvon, 29, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead, according to police. 

Authorities have not released any suspect information and said the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments