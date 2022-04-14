 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2nd suspect charged with first-degree murder in January shooting

  • 0
Police crime scene tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in the January shooting of Michael Antown Hemphill.

John Richardson, 53, of Greensboro, was charged on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

On April 7, suspect Jonathan Murphy, 38, of Greensboro was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to 3200 block of Yanceyville Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a conscious gunshot victim with serious injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim was identified as Michael Antown Hemphill, 46, of Greensboro. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police release videos of Patrick Lyoya shooting

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert