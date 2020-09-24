 Skip to main content
3 arrested in string of southeastern Guilford County burglaries, authorities say
GREENSBORO — Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection to a string of burglaries in southeastern Guilford County, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

The arrests followed a joint operation between the Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham county sheriff's offices and Asheboro Police Department.

Martaveous Lee Moore, 19, Kayla D’Chal Harris, 23, and Calvin Alexander Moore, 30, were served with multiple felony warrants on charges of burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and several additional charges, according to the release.

The residential burglaries occurred during daytime hours on Monday and Tuesday on Alamance Church, Coble Church and Ledford roads, according to the sheriff's office.

