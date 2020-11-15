3 people found shot in High Point near Guyer Street and East Lexington Avenue, police say

HIGH POINT — Three people were shot several times Saturday evening near Guyer Street and East Lexington Avenue, police said in a news release.

At 6:58 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection and found three people outside of a vehicle who had been shot multiple times, police said. The victims, two men ages 20 and 22, and a 21-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

All are expected to survive, police said. The vehicle also showed damage from gunshots.

Authorities are investigating the incident and no further information was released.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the police at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, or via the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.