3 people shot on South Elm Street in Greensboro late Saturday, police say
GREENSBORO —  Three people were wounded in a shooting on South Elm Street on Saturday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responding to a shots fired call in the 800 block of South Elm Street found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not have a description of a suspect and no additional information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

