GREENSBORO— A 72-year-old Greensboro man was critically injured after his vehicle struck a truck on Sunday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Steve Cooper Coble was driving a 2011 Hyundai Azera east on Wolfe Road when a 2015 International tractor truck entered the street from Alcott Road, police said.
Coble was unable to stop and struck the front left corner of the truck. Coble was taken to Moses Cone hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to the release.
The other driver, Pink Moore, 67, of Greensboro, was charged with failure to see before starting in roadway, police said. Impairment was not suspected in the crash and the investigation ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
