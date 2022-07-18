 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
79-year-old man shot Jan. 10 dies from complications his injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 79-year-old man found shot on Jan. 10 has died due to complications from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Charles William Morton of Greensboro died on July 4, police said. He was found with gunshot wounds at about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of Twain Road.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. Additional information was not immediately available, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

