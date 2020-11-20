$8,000 reward offered for information in Greensboro homicide case

GREENSBORO — A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information that helps to solve a homicide from earlier this year.

Officers found Jonathan Brockett, 26, suffering from gunshot wounds at about 4:30 a.m. on July 14 at the scene of a car crash in the 3300 block of Euclid Street, according to police. He died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Stacey Finch, the detective on Brockett's case does not want to release additional details about the case at this time, but did confirm Brockett was in a car that crashed.

In addition to a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible, an additional $6,000 was contributed by anonymous donors.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the P3tips mobile app to submit an anonymous tip.