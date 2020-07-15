Shooting photo

Police responded to a shooting on Cool Springs Road on Wednesday morning, finding one woman dead and arresting a suspect. 

An 87-year-old man has been arrested on charges that he shot his neighbor to death on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Hermon Lowell Aycoth of the 200 block of Cool Springs Road was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54. 

Winston-Salem police Lt. Greg Dorn said that, at approximately 7:18 a.m., police responded to 911 calls about a shooting on Cool Springs Road. They arrived to find a woman, later identified as Essick, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

According to a news release, Essick and Aycoth were neighbors. Aycoth remained at the scene waiting for police to arrive and was taken into custody without incident, police said. Dorn said that it did not appear to be a domestic violence situation and it isn't clear what led up to the shooting. Dorn said a witness on the scene made one of the 911 calls that alerted authorities. 

Aycoth is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted via Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.

This is the 15th homicide this year as compared to 14 homicides at the same time in 2019. 

