Early Wednesday, an 87-year-old man walked to his neighbor's house and shot her to death, also killing one of her three dogs, Winston-Salem police said.
Hermon Lowell Aycoth and Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54, lived across from each other for years, but on Wednesday, Aycoth was arrested and charged with Essick's murder.
Winston-Salem police Lt. Greg Dorn said officers responded to 911 calls about a shooting on Cool Springs Road about 7:20 a.m. They arrived to find Essick dead.
Essick's grandson was in the house at the time of the shooting, Dorn said.
Police said Aycoth was still on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident. Aycoth is in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.
Dorn said that Aycoth has given a statement to police but declined to release any information about what the 87-year-old said.
Aycoth has no prior criminal record and his only encounter with Winston-Salem police happened in 2010 when he witnessed a break-in in the neighborhood, Dorn said.
Police had no reports of any ongoing disputes between Aycoth and Essick, he said. Winston-Salem police are arranging an autopsy for Essick.
According to Essick's Facebook page, she worked as an infusion nurse at Optum Fusion and Advanced Nursing Solutions. Records also indicate that she worked at Cedar Creek Family Medicine.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted via Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
This is the 15th homicide this year as compared to 14 homicides at the same time in 2019.
