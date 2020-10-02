 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Archdale woman and her sister charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run High Point motorcycle crash, police say
0 comments
top story

Archdale woman and her sister charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run High Point motorcycle crash, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — An Archdale woman and her sister were charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist on Sept. 20, police said in a news release. 

Latonya Janell Turner, 31, was charged with felony hit-and-run, police said. Turner's sister, Shanna Natasha Turner, 35, of High Point, was a passenger in Turner's vehicle at the time of the crash and was charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash as a passenger. 

Police said 43-year-old Brian Christopher Howell was riding his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound in the westbound lanes of West Green Drive about 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 20. Using traffic camera footage, authorities determined Howell was crossing South Elm Street when a southbound sedan entered the intersection on a green traffic signal.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Howell tried to brake and was thrown from his motorcycle, police said. He struck the side of Latonya Turner's vehicle, according to police. The motorcycle reportedly continued to flip as the rear tire struck the right rear passenger window and door of the Honda. 

Howell had fatal head and neck injuries, police said. 

With the help of surveillance footage from nearby businesses and traffic cameras, police said they identified Latonya Turner as the driver and her sister as the passenger. Despite not contributing to the crash, they were aware of the crash and left the scene, police said. 

Shanna Turner was located and placed under arrest. While being arrested, Latonya Turner turned herself into the police, police said. 

Both were released under $30,000 unsecured bails.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News