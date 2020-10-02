Archdale woman and her sister charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run High Point motorcycle crash, police say

HIGH POINT — An Archdale woman and her sister were charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist on Sept. 20, police said in a news release.

Latonya Janell Turner, 31, was charged with felony hit-and-run, police said. Turner's sister, Shanna Natasha Turner, 35, of High Point, was a passenger in Turner's vehicle at the time of the crash and was charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash as a passenger.

Police said 43-year-old Brian Christopher Howell was riding his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound in the westbound lanes of West Green Drive about 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 20. Using traffic camera footage, authorities determined Howell was crossing South Elm Street when a southbound sedan entered the intersection on a green traffic signal.

Howell tried to brake and was thrown from his motorcycle, police said. He struck the side of Latonya Turner's vehicle, according to police. The motorcycle reportedly continued to flip as the rear tire struck the right rear passenger window and door of the Honda.

Howell had fatal head and neck injuries, police said.