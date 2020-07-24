GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a person who robbed a CVS Thursday, police said today in a Crime Stoppers alert.
The armed robber was caught on surveillance camera at the Greensboro CVS, 309 E. Cornwallis Drive, according to police.
The suspect is pictured wielding a gun and wearing a black baseball cap and white mask.
Police ask anyone with information to to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, submit a tip on the mobile P3tips app or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.
