Armed man robs Great Stops on West Market Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Great Stops early this morning.

Officers responded about 3:20 a.m. to a report of a robbery at Great Stops, 5412 W. Market St., police said in a news release.

A man armed with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, police said. Police aren't sure whether the man left by foot or vehicle.

No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.