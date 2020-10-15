Armed man robs Greensboro market, flees on foot, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for an armed man who robbed a store early Thursday morning, police said in a news release.

About 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Foode Rite Curb Market & Deli, 3000 E. Market St., according to police.

A man who was wearing a white face mask, green sweatshirt and blue jean shorts entered the business with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area on foot, police said.

Police said no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.