GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a convenience store Monday night, police said in a news release. 

A robbery occurred at Speedway, 2005 E. Wendover Ave., about 10:40 p.m., according to police. 

The suspect is described as a middle-aged Black man, about 5 foot 10, wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a light blue ball cap, police said. 

The man, who was armed with a handgun, fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips appto submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

