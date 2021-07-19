Authorities continue search for man wanted in University Mart shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have released photos of a vehicle believed to belong to a man wanted in a shooting that injured a store clerk Friday, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 10 a.m. Friday to University Mart at 722 Warren St. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a store clerk injured, according to police. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers released photos Friday of the man believed to be involved in the robbery. On Monday, they released photos of that man's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.