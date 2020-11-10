Authorities investigating Curtis Street shooting as homicide after death of Greensboro man, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man injured in a shooting Monday night has died as a result of his injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The death of Michael Melvin Sr., 56, is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:26 p.m. in the 1200 block of Curtis Street and found Melvin with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.