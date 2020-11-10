 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating Curtis Street shooting as homicide after death of Greensboro man, police say
Authorities investigating Curtis Street shooting as homicide after death of Greensboro man, police say

Homicide investigation

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man injured in a shooting Monday night has died as a result of his injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police. 

The death of Michael Melvin Sr., 56, is now being investigated as a homicide, police said. 

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:26 p.m. in the 1200 block of Curtis Street and found Melvin with an apparent gunshot wound. 

Police have not named a suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

