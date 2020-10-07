Authorities investigating High Point shooting that wounded 2, police say

HIGH POINT — Two people arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds after a report of shots being fired Tuesday evening, police said in a new release.

About 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in the 600 block of Wesley Drive, according to police.

Police did not find any shooting victims in the area, but soon after, two people with gunshot wounds arrived in personal vehicles at an emergency room, police said. One was reportedly airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there are no more details about the condition of either person.

Police said they have limited information on a possible shooter but did not release more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. They can also download the P3 Tips mobile app.