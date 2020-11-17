Authorities investigating Logan Street shooting as homicide following death of Greensboro man, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has died from his injuries after being shot on Logan Street Monday night, police said in a news release.

Police are investigating the death of Lashon Ellerbe, 30, as a homicide.

Officers responding at 9:47 p.m. on Monday to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Logan Street found Ellerbe, who was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.