Authorities looking for vehicle in Greensboro hit-and-run. Pedestrian was hit on I-40.
Emergency lights (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Friday evening, police said. 

A person was struck on Interstate 40 East at Gallimore Dairy Road about 8:15 p.m., according to police.

The driver left the scene, traveling eastbound on I-40, police said. The vehicle is described as a silver or pewter 2003-06 Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade or a 2003-07 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra.

Police said the vehicle is likely missing the passenger-side mirror and possibly has damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

