Authorities searching for 2 High Point scammers targeting the elderly at retail stores, police say

HIGH POINT — Police are warning people of a money scam involving two suspects here.
Officers are investigating two instances, both involving elderly victims. According to police, in both cases, a man and woman approached the victim inside a retail store and said they had found a large amount of money and wanted to verify that it was not counterfeit.
The suspects convinced the victim to go to the bank and withdraw cash to compare to the "found money," police said, with the promise to return all of the victim's cash, plus give them a portion of the found cash.
The man rode with the victim in the victim's car to the bank, according to police. After the money was withdrawn, they went to another business "to verify the found money," police said.
The man told the victim to wait in the car, then left and met up with the woman in their car, leaving with the victim's money, police said.
Both suspects were reportedly well dressed and in their 50s. The man was wearing a sport coat and glasses in both cases, as well as some kind of identification on a lanyard around his neck, police said.
In one case the man portrayed himself as a security guard. In the other, he said he was a retired police officer.
The suspects were seen leaving in a “gunmetal gray” Nissan Juke, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Presson at 336-887-7863 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.